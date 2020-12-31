Pre-Christmas Dinner Turns Tragic for 92-year-old Man Who Died after Choking on Brussels Sprouts

A pre-Christmas dinner turned tragic for a 92-year-old Welsh man in the United Kingdom who passed away last week after he choked on brussels sprouts. James Christopher Dingsdale suffered a cardiac arrest after eating the vegetable on December 20.

According to a report by NorthWales Live, Dingsdale was being fed by a healthcare support worker when he started to choke on the seasonal vegetable at Glan Clwyd hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire in North Wales. The retired company inspector of St David's Close, Penrhyn Bay, Llandudno underwent a throat examination at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and showed positive signs to the treatment initially, according to the news report. However, he died on December 22 as his condition deteriorated later.

NorthWales Live reports a laryngoscopy examination which revealed a 'mashed up Brussels sprout occluding the glottic opening'. The 92-year-old man was admitted to Glan Clwyd hospital after he took a fall in early December this year. The news reports reveals that the provisional cause of death was given as cardiac arrest due to choking on a mashed-up Brussels sprout.

The website also reports that an inquiry opening at Ruthin County Hall on Wednesday heard that the retired company inspector had a history of medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and osteoporosis. The report also quotes the North Wales east and central Coroner John Gittins. The officer mentioned that the circumstances leading to the death indicate that there was an incident while the patient was being fed by a healthcare worker at lunchtime on December 20.

Coroner Gittins further mentioned that after the medical team tended to him a laryngoscopy, which is an examination of the throat. After the test, the medical team followed a procedure to which Dingsdale had "good bilateral chest expansion", mentioned Gittins. However, due to Dingsdale’s comorbidities, he succumbed to the choking food particles inside his windpipe.

The NorthWales Live report also mentioned that according to Coroner Grittins, it is not clear whether the unfortunate choking incident was entirely an unnatural matter which had led to Dingsdale’s demise or something incidental in the case of the death of a “frail gentleman". To establish all the facts of this regrettable incident, Coroner Gittins will be launching a full inquiry.

Choking while eating food can happen due to multiple reasons, most common are talking or laughing while eating or eating too quickly.