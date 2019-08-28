Pre-Wedding Photoshoot of Cop Accepting 'Bribe' in Uniform Lands Him in Trouble
In a video uploaded on YouTube, the cop Dhanpat was seen accepting a bribe from his soon-to-be wife Kiran after issuing her a fine for riding without a helmet.
Image: Twitter/ @Js87958738
Rajasthan police have ordered action against a cop for “misusing” his police uniform during a pre-wedding shoot.
In a video uploaded on YouTube, the cop Dhanpat was seen accepting a bribe from his soon-to-be wife Kiran after issuing her a fine for riding without a helmet, NDTV reported.
The clip has since been removed from YouTube. However, netizens have shared screenshots on social media platforms.
The woman puts money in his pocket and walks away— it later turns out— with his wallet.
The duo are then shown falling in love, amid Bollywood songs playing in the background, when the cop tracks down the woman to take back his wallet.
The pre-wedding shoot of Dhanpat, who is posted in Udaipur district, has prompted Dr Hawa Singh Ghomariya, IG Law and Order, to issue a notice to all the range inspector generals of police asking them to take steps “against offending police personnel for misusing police uniform".
According to the notice, Dhanpat’s pre-wedding video, which was brought into the notice of seniors by a police officer from Chittorgarh, has damaged the image of the police department.
All range inspector generals have been directed to ensure that code of conduct is followed and "the dignity of uniform" maintained, according to NDTV.
The cops have also been warned against wearing police uniforms for pre-wedding shoots.
