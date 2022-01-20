‘Pre-wedding Photoshoot’: Viral Pic Of Cozy Owlets Leaves Netizens Awestruck

Wildlife photographs have a fanbase of their own on the Internet. And why not? A camera can only be considered a blessing for its ability to capture nature at its best. The world would not be the same if a lion caressing its cub or a yawning panda or a deer locking horns with its partner weren’t captured by lenses. The reason we are saying this is because recently, a stunning set of images featuring an owlet duo has captivated the attention of netizens. The photos were shared in a post by IFS officer Madhu Mitha on her Twitter handle.

On Wednesday, she posted a couple of pictures, which can only be described as beautiful and breathtaking. Users of the micro-blogging platform are loving the pictures of the owlets being cozy with each other. Clicked in Bhandara in Maharashtra, the pair of the spotted birds are seen perched atop a branch of a tree. Cozying together, the birds seem lost in love. While one snapshot showed them looking directly into the lenses, another features them what appears to be kissing. Such was the strong affection palpable in the images that Mitha wrote in the caption: “Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!” This was the apt remark from her for the two adorable lovebirds.

The photos were taken by Ashwin Kenkare, as informed by Mitha. They were initially posted on a Facebook page titled Indian birds with the caption, “Pre Wedding photoshoot. Mr and Mrs Spotted Owlets. Bhandara, Maharashtra, Jan’22. Cannon 1500D and lens 55-250mm.”

Now, the images have gone viral and are being widely circulated across several digital platforms. Few netizens reacted to the post saying the birds, “can give couples a run for their money.” Others chimed in with funny comments, hilarious jokes and memes. A user noted, “Difficult to see them in pairs. Nice and you are lucky to click.” Another lauded the photography skills of the cameraman, saying, “Poetic photography. Superb. Kudos to the photographer.”

Mitha often shares important and insightful posts related to the Indian Forest Department and the activities of animals. Recently, she reposted a video of a lady officer being attacked by two people.

She tweeted, “One more Green Soldier who is in line of duty being attacked for discharging her duties. FIR has been filed. Both the accused have been detained after swift police action.”

