Predictable Behaviour Found in ‘Antiferroelectric’ Material for Computer Memory, Study

Antiferroelectric materials have been a matter of interest for researchers across the technological realm due to their potential in a wide variety of applications pertaining to modern memory devices. Recently, a team of researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology discovered a novel aspect of the material’s characteristics. Studying an antiferroelectric material called Zirconium dioxide, or Zirconia, the researchers found that the material’s microstructure, if reduced in size, makes the material behave like the widely used ferroelectric materials.

Antiferroelectric materials hone the properties of both ferroelectric and non-ferroelectric materials. While a ferroelectric material becomes polarized as soon as it is exposed to an external electric field, the antiferroelectric materials do not get polarized immediately. However, as the intensity of the electric field is increased, it abruptly possesses the properties of a ferroelectric material.

“Antiferroelectric materials have a variety of unique properties such as high voltage endurance, broad operating temperatures, and high reliability. This makes it a favourable material to be included in devices such as electro-optics circuits, high-energy-density capacitors, and transducers. However, amid all the insights gain, the size-scaling effects on the material had not been studied properly for a long time,” said Nazanin Bassiri-Gharb, co-author of the study, in a press release.

Miniaturization of circuits is a key factor in improving the performance of modern memory devices. The findings associated with this research have opened gates of possibilities for new and more effective memory devices.

“You can design your device and make it smaller knowing exactly how the material is going to perform. From our point of view, this study opens a new field of research,” said Asif Khan, co-author of the paper.

The next step, Asif believes, is for them to figure out the variation in properties of the material aligned with the alteration in the crystallite size and to control both aspects.

