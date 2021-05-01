Pregnant Cow Interrupts Farmer Couple's Wedding in Australia, Gives Birth to Calf During Reception

A wedding reception was interrupted by a cow giving birth to a calf in Australia. The incident took place during the wedding ceremony of Jessa Laws, 32, and Ben Laws, 38, at their Gorae farm near Portland, Victoria. Their cow, Fleyas Jacot Drama, gave birth to a red and white heifer calf in front of around 100 guests.

Jessa told Daily Mail her wedding gown was “absolutely trashed”, but called it “inconsequential” as compared to the “unforgettable experience.”

Drama was due a few days before the wedding but Jessa was sure that “with a name likethat, no doubt she’s going to do at the wedding ceremony.” Drama crashed the wedding ceremony post final wedding speech at 7pm despite being monitored the whole day.

Recalling the day, she said a friend came and tapped on her shoulder saying there’s “two feet showing” and assisted by half a dozen other farmer friends, the couple delivered the calf with everything “under control.”The birth was a difficult one because of the big calf which was delivered by around 15 guests — dairy farmers and “very wide-eyed city slickers.”

Ben was informed about the successful delivery by a friend as he was in the kitchen at the time and asked playfully, “Jessa’s down in the mud, isn’t she?” The new member of the farm has been named ‘Destiny’ by the couple given the time of the birth.

Jessa shared that the song Cows Aroundby Corb Lund was played after the ceremony amid the confetti. The newlyweds had met in a pub three years ago and bonded talking about cows. Her wedding dress has been given to dry cleaners in a hope to get it back in the original condition but Jessa states that “memories are worth far more than a wedding dress as the calf was worth getting in the mud.”

