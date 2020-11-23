Pregnant Dog Suffers Severe Burns After Saving People from Russian Hospital Fire, Hailed a Hero

They say, a dog is a man’s best friend. But a dog in Russia also became a guardian angel for four hospice patients after saving them from a burning inferno of a private hospice. The incident occurred in the Leningrad region of Russia. A fire broke out, following which a dog named Matilda barked and whined to alert her owner about the impending doom. Then she ran into the burning building. She was also pregnant at the time.

According to reports from medical emergency workers, Matilda passed out inside the building due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Thankfully, it wasn’t fatal. There were four residents in the hospice at the moment who were rescued by two volunteers, Alexander Tsinkevich and Elena Kalinina. The dog suffered from extreme burns on her whole body. Her face hair had been seared off in the flames and her raw skin lay exposed. She is currently at the Vasilek shelter in St Petersburg where veterinarians and animal care campaigners are doing their best to save this hero’s life.

She was later checked by a fertility specialist. The check-up went on for a very long time, according to Daily Mail. The puppies growing inside Matilda are all healthy and growing perfectly well. “Now it is impossible to understand the number of babies she is carrying since she is a big dog,” the shelter spokesperson said. However, once she gives birth, she wouldn’t be feeding her puppies as her body is burned. The patients at the hospice and their relatives are thanking the little mother-to-be for her heroic acts.

Even though patients at the hospice may not have long to live, she definitely helped them live a little longer by raising the alarm and running her own rescue mission.

Hospice is a specialised hospitalised where the dying patients are cared for. Whether from old age or terminal disease, if a patient cannot ever recover, the hospice focuses on providing comfort, both medically and spiritually, to those with little time left on this earth.