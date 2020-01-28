Pregnant Girl, 13, Says Her 10-Year-Old Boyfriend is Father, Doctors Say He's Too Young

In a bizarre incident, a 13-year-old girl in Russia who got pregnant claimed the baby was her boyfriend's who is ten-years-old.

The story of the two children has been doing the rounds of media ever since the teenage girl insisted that she was pregnant with her boyfriend's baby. However, experts claim that the boy is too young and sexually immature to have produced the sperm.

Daria and Ivan became publicly known faces in Russia recently after the incident caused widespread controversy in the country. The children and their parents appeared on a popular Russian television show where the doctor who had examined the boy told audiences that he was not mature enough to produce active sperm yet.

Nevertheless, Daria, who lives in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk in Russia, has maintained that she has not had sexual relations with anyone else and that the child was definitely Ivan's.

The 13-year-old is not getting an abortion and plans to give birth to the baby. According to reports, Daria's mother is ill with terminal cancer. Nevertheless, the incident has given her a new lease on life and a purpose. She told local media that now she would try to be around as long as possible as now she had a mission.

While this would have been the first incident of a 10-year-old boy fathering a child if proved, currently the title of the youngest male to father a child is held by an 11-year-old boy in New Zealand. In 2013, the boy impregnated his 35-year-old teacher who had illicit relations with him. The matter came to light when the boy reported the incident to his principal.

