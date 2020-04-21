Pregnant Health Worker in Chattisgarh Says It's Her Responsibility to be on Duty

In a Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh, a health worker, who is nine months pregnant, has been working tirelessly to ensure people remain indoors and stay protected from the coronavirus.

Santoshi Manikpuri (38), who was given the title of "champion of change" last month by the Kondagaon district administration, is an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

Since she is heavily pregnant, she could have taken leave and decided to rest at home at this stage, but she opted to join her peers in the challenging battle against COVID-19.

She is posted at the Health and Wellness Center (HWC) in Kerawahi village of the insurgency-hit Kondagaon district in Bastar division since the last five years.

"There are very few instances in life where you get the opportunity to serve people at a crucial time. I could have taken leave. But, I listened to the call of my soul that I should fulfill my duty as a health worker, Santoshi told PTI over phone.

The ANM and two other staff members from HWC not only handle patients in the OPD, but after finishing their work, they go to villages to make people aware about social distancing and personnel hygiene.

"Being a senior ANM, it is my responsibility to be on duty. Officials had asked me to take leave if I need, but I want to work till I can, said Santoshi, whose delivery is due next month.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation in our area and have asked people to inform when anyone comes from other states or abroad," she said.

So far, members from 50 families, mostly migrant workers, who returned here from the other coronavirus-affected states, were quarantined at their homes and they have completed their observation period, she said.

"We also hold meetings of "mitanins" (community health workers), who are helping in the awareness drive and inform us about sick people, to keep them informed about the government's guidelines in this regard," she said.

In her endeavor, Santoshi has received support from her husband who is taking care of their four-year-old daughter at home.

"My husband also supported me in my decision and allowed me to work, saying he will take care of our daughter," she said.

Asked if she felt she was risking her health as well as of the unborn child, she said, I take care of myself by following all hygiene protocols and precautionary measures."

Hailing Santoshi''s enthusiasm, Kondagaon Collector Neelkanth Tikam said it is her passion which gives her extra energy to work for the well-being of people.

"The ground health workers are playing a crucial role in the battle against coronavirus," Tikam said.

The collector felicitated her with the champion of change citation last month for her exemplary work in executing institutional delivery, vaccination drive and other health related programmes.

Other health workers are motivated by the enthusiasm of Santoshi, though officials have told her that she is free to take leave whenever she wants," Tikam added.