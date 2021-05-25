buzz

2-MIN READ

Pregnant Woman Asked to Finish the Meeting after Breaking into Labour, Twitter Calls in 'Evil'

(Representative pic: Shutterstock)

A pregnant woman was held up at work despite her water breaking. The incident has left Twitter in utter disgust.

A pregnant woman was forced to end a work meeting despite her water breaking, alleged a Twitter user. The incident has now broken the internet with people coming down heavily on work ethics and drawing the line between professional life and personal health. The Twitter user, a certain Christine Carrillo, shared the incident of a company’s outright cruelty and exploitation of her friend’s health.

Taking to social media she explained how her friend’s water had broken during a board meeting and she needed to rush to the hospital. However, the lead investor insisted that the meeting first be ended, which compelled her to do so while on her way to the hospital in the car.

Stunned at the inhumane behaviour of the company, Christine wrote, “Friend’s water broke during a board meeting. She says, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke!" Lead investor from a well-known fund says, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?" She finished the board meeting in the car while en route to the hospital."

However, the place of incident has not been reported.

The incident broke the internet and infuriated netizens, who wanted the name of the company to be revealed and expressed shock at the utter unethical behaviour meted out towards the woman in labour.

However, in a recent incident, a person has only (and perhaps rightly) been receiving backlash after he shared a picture of a woman working in the kitchen while using an oxygen concentrator. Not only was the photo a grim reminder of how women are expected to literally put their life on the line to please others, but also the fact that the user had glorified the act by saying how a mother is never off duty. In the image, one can see a middle-aged woman cooking Indian bread ‘roti’ on a stove. She is wearing an oxygen support mask and the oxygen concentrator can be spotted right next to her. What is more surprising is that there is no one else in the picture who can be seen assisting her even in such a situation.

first published:May 25, 2021, 17:27 IST