1-MIN READ

Pregnant Woman Carried in a Utensil across River to Reach Hospital in Chhattisgarh

(Image credit: Twitter/ ANI)

The incident happened in Chhattisgarh in absence of a proper road or bridge and the woman gave birth to a stillborn child in the hospital.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
In a disturbing incident, a pregnant woman was carried in a utensil across a river in Chhattisgarh in order to reach to a hospital 15 kms away on the other side.

The incident happened in Bijapur's Gorla last week when the family members had to carry Lakhsmi Yalam in such a makeshift manner across the swollen Chintawagu river in absence of a proper road or bridge and the woman gave birth to a stillborn child in Bhopalpatnam Community Health Center, reports ANI.

The family has alleged medical negligence and the Block Medical Officer (BMO), Bhopalpattnam, Ajay Ramteke has asserted that a notice has been issued to the doctor and nurse.

"We took her to a hospital 15 km away. The next day she began experiencing labour pain. Doctor and nurse said it is not yet the time. Later they left after their shifts. The next shift came several hours later and called up doctor. She delivered a stillborn child," said Lakshmi's sister.

The BMO states that a letter will further be sent to the higher officials to take action.

"We have issued a notice to the doctor and nurse. We will send a letter to higher officials for further action, after the doctor and nurse file a reply to the notices," said Mr Ramteke.

Lakshmi's husband, Harish Yalam, a resident of Minakapalli said that his wife went to her maternal home in Minur.

( with inputs from ANI )

