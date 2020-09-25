Pregnant Woman Dives Into Water, Saves Husband After Shark 'Latches on' to Him in Florida

Being on a leisurely boat ride with your family is perhaps one of the satisfying leisurely activities. However, off late, it seems like this act did not go as planned, after a shark attacked a man. Fortunately, his pregnant wife saw him and did not waste time before diving in the water to rescue him.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, Andrew Eddy was on a private boat with his wife Margot Dukes-Eddy, her parents, her sister and her sister’s boyfriend. They were boating at Sombrero Reef.

For some fun, Andrew went into the water when the incident occurred. The 30-year-old man had just got in the water when a huge shark latched onto his shoulder. Deputy Christopher Aguanno in his report has mentioned, “Dukes saw the shark's dorsal fin and then blood filling the water. Dukes, without hesitation, dove into the water and pulled Eddy to the safety of the boat.”

Snorkelers from other boats, who were present in the area around that time of attack, informed the deputy that the shark was approximately nine feet long. They also mentioned that they had spotted a bull shark in the area in the morning,

George Burgess, former director of the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File, is also of the opinion that there are chances that the young man has most likely been bitten by bull shark. The Shark Attack File has recorded 17 unprovoked shark bites since 1882 in Monroe County.

In the report, the man’s wound have been termed as severe. After the incident, Andrew was flown to Ryder Trauma Center at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital. From what is known till now, the pregnant woman has not got injured in the process.

Andrew’s condition is not known till now. His family members have asked everyone to give them privacy at this trying time.

The couple have been married since October 2017 and have been living in Atlanta.