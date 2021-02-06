Pregnant Woman Forced to Deliver Baby Outside Hospital After Being Denied Treatment by Medical Staff

A 28-year-old woman in southern Mexico was forced to give birth on the street outside a hospital as the hospital capacity was full due to the ongoing pandemic. The incident was filmed by an onlooker standing at the entrance of DrManuel Velsco Suarez General Hospital in Huixtepec, Oaxaca on Wednesday, February 3.

In the two-minute long video clip shared by Daily Mail, the mother can be spotted standing at the entrance surrounded by a group of physicians who are assisting the woman in delivering the baby boy. The mother of four, who gave birth to her fifth child, can be heard screaming in pain and agony before one can hear the baby’s cries marking his arrival into the world. Few moments into the video, a dog is seen approaching the group, trying to figure out what was happening and then leaves after sniffing a doctor.

After the baby is delivered, he is wrapped in a blanket and the mother and the baby are taken to the hospital’s emergency ward. Daily Mail reports that the owner of the video claimed that the pregnant woman had been waiting outside the hospital for at least 10 minutes but her repeated requests to get admitted into the facility were completely ignored. Local media reported that requests by the woman's husband to seek help were also turned down by the emergency ward staff and she was made to wait outside.

However, Oaxaca state health department secretary, Juan Marquez, while commenting on the incident defended the staff’s behavior and the way they handled the situation due to the large number of COVID patients inside.

He also dismissed the rumors that the baby was dropped at the entrance of the hospital during the delivery and added that he was examined to rule out internal hemorrhaging. Commenting on the rumors, he clarified that it was a blanketworn by a person accompanying the motherwhich can be seen falling in the video and not the child. Marquezstated that mother is in good health, stable and healthy while her son never suffered at all.

Both the mother and her son are said to be in stable condition now.