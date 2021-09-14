Prehistoric Artifacts Dating Back to 6000 BC Found Inside 13-Ft long Gator's Stomach

In an unbelievable turn of events, a hunter based in America found ancient artefacts from the stomach of a 13ft alligator. The hunter dissected the stomach of the huge reptile only to find an ancient arrowhead and plummet. As per a Daily Star report, when the photos of the elements were analysed by a geologist based out of Mississippi, it was concluded that the objects were nearly 5,000 to 6,000 years old. Shane Smith, the hunter, received the big reptile through his fellow hunter John Hamilton for processing purposes.

Red Antler Processing, which is owned by Shane, took to Facebook for sharing interesting pictures of their unique find. The caption informed that the 13 foot 5-inch gator has shocked everyone with the items found in its stomach.

The finders revealed that along with the artefacts, they also found substances like balls of hair, fish bones, feathers and stinky bile liquid. While talking to a media outlet, Shane went to mention how he was skeptical about sharing the incident on social media, but did it anyway as he thought it was ‘too coolto not be shared’.

As expected, the post recieved a lot of attention on social media. Different users dropped their reactions to the post in the comments section. A person also went on to the extent of trying to reason out how the artefacts reached the gator’s stomach. He wrote, “After some heavy thinking as to how that happened, I think the only logical explanation for the gator to have those artifacts in his stomach would have to mean that someone was grubbing for arrowheads and that’s what he had found, up until the gator encounter occurred, that’s when he became gator’s food!"

If the historians are to be believed, then the finding from the gator’s stomach which includes a broken arrowhead and plummet were used by Native Americans as fishing weights in the Archaic Period.

