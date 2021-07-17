Prehistoric Cave Paintings from One Lakh Years Ago Discovered in Faridabad

Amidst the high cliff and terrains in the forest area of Faridabad, archaeologists of Haryana have discovered cave paintings estimated to be prehistoric in the site of Faridabad’s Mangarbani hill forest. The cave paintings came to light after environmental activist Sunil Harsana shared the paintings on social media sites. This leads the archaeology department to conduct a search in other sites such as Shilakhari, Mangar, Kot and Dhauj areas in Faridabad, and Roj ka Gujjar and Damdama in Gurgaon in June this year.

Harsana knew about this painting before but he never thought that it could have much significance. He has been documenting various aspects of Aravalli hills, from wildlife to vegetation. Later on, he decided to film some art in the caves too. After uploading the pictures on social media about the paintings, it has drawn attention among the archaeologists.

“Some of the caves have rock art while others have paintings, but only a few of the paintings are in good condition, the others have deteriorated. The art includes what appear to be symbols, markings, some are drawings that are very old, but what exactly it is, only the archaeology department will be able to tell,” Says Harsana to Indian Express.

However, tools from the Palaeolithic age has also been identified from the parts of Aravalli mountain range.

Sources say, due to the presence of a large number of ancient cave paintings and tools of the Palaeolithic age, the Haryana Principal Secretary Ashok Khemka has promised state protection to Mangar Bani forest under the Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964.

@AshokKhemka_IAS Principal Secretary to govt archaeology dept Haryana said: “We will be giving MangarBani forest protection under Punjab Ancient & Historical Monuments & Archaeological Sites & Remains Act, 1964 because of presence of large number of stone age cave paintings." pic.twitter.com/IUN5AVzF31— Aravalli Bachao (@AravalliBachao) July 15, 2021

Recently, archaeologists from Haryana also discovered some of the cave paintings in the Aravalli mountain range, which comprises images of human figures, animals, foliage and geometric which dates back to the Upper Paleolithic age around 40,000 years ago and lasted till around 10,000 years ago, Hindustan Times Reports.

On the other hand, Climate change has severely impacted the worlds oldest paintings in Indonesia, the ancient rock art in the limestone caves of southern Sulawesi in Indonesia is getting degraded by climate change. The rock painting dates back to the Pleistocene era between 45,000 to 20,000 years ago. A team of conservative specialists, archaeological scientists and heritage managers from both Australia and Indonesia have examined around 11 rock shelters and caves located in Sulawesi’s Maros-Pangkep region. The hand stencil art depicting people, symbols and animals on the walls of the caves is believed to be 40,000 years ago. The artwork has been created by pressing a hand against the walls and then spraying wet mulberry pigment over the imprints. But now, these paintings have been flaking off the walls.

