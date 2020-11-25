Prehistoric Good Boi: Dog Found Buried Next to Master in 8,400 Year Old Grave

The remains of a dog from 8,400 years ago have been discovered next to his master after excavation work spanning years in Sweden.

The digging has been going on since 2015 and the dog was discovered in late September by archaeologists in Ljungaviken neighbourhood of Sweden’s Blekinge County.

After its discovery, the remains of the hound (in a 250 kg block) were taken to the Blekinge Museum in Karlskrona.

The surrounding sediment was scrapped there revealing the bones of the dog.

The animal osteologist who conducted preliminary research on the dog concluded that it was similar to a ‘powerful greyhound.’

It is said that the settlement that has been uncovered now would have been on the coast. Rising sea levels are believed to have covered the site with sand and mud. This kept these remains preserved for thousands of years.

After the archaeologists are done with the excavation procedure, there will be construction work done on this site in order to convert it to a residential community. So far, at the same site, researchers have found evidence of 56 structures that existed there.

Ola Magnell, osteologist working at the Blekinge Museum, said that the dog is well preserved. “The fact that it is buried in the middle of the Stone Age settlement is unique,” she added.

It is believed that the dog was buried next to his master as part of the ‘grave goods’ of the man. Grave goods are believed to be things that can be of use to the deceased in their afterlife.

A Twitter user reacted to the news by saying that it is sad because the dog was probably killed so that he could be buried next to the man.

Another user said, “Will be interesting to see how it fits into ancient dog diversity if they ever manage to squeeze DNA out of it.” He said that the hound might be related to Siberian dogs.