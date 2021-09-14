Prehistoric Objects Found in Alligator’s Stomach in Mississippi

The wild animals often consume things which are bad for their health and which sometimes become the cause of their death. A recent such discovery in the stomach of an alligator has shocked its hunters. When a dead alligator was cut apart a stone spearhead, estimated to be made about 5000-6000 BC, was discovered from its stomach. The incident was reported on September 2.

Shane Smith, a hunter, is the owner of Red Antler Processing which is situated in the Yazoo City of Mississippi in the United States. Speaking to the Clarion Ledger, he said that he had cut open the contents of a 13-foot alligator weighing 750 pounds (around 340kg) to examine its innards when he came across a stone spearhead in its stomach, among numerous other things. He couldn’t believe his luck, he said.

This was not the only prehistoric object that was discovered in the alligator’s stomach. A sharp, pointed object known as a plummet was also found. The plummet, made of hematite, is estimated to be made during the Late Archaic Period or about 1700 BC, according to a Geology expert, the report added.

Shane Smith has posted the photo with the alligator on social media, which also features his friends John Hamilton, Jordan Hackl, Todd and Landon Hollingsworth.

According to historians, the arrows and plummets may have been used for fishing by Native Americans. Apart from the spearhead, bird feathers, fish bones, balls etc. were also found in the stomach of the giant alligator.

In April, another processing plant from South Carolina had also claimed that spark plugs, dog collars and turtle shells were found from the stomach of a crocodile. This made Smith curious to examine the prize catch.

Smith also found a bullet from the first alligator he processed. He was surprised to find a bullet, which was not fired from a gun, in the stomach of a 13-foot 787-pound alligator.

