Preity Zinta Shares Video of Cow Obeying Traffic Rules, Waiting for Signal to Turn Green

After the news of many bizarre traffic violation and fine cases emerged, veteran Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a video of a cow which is going viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
The amended Motor Vehicle Act of 2019 was brought in much to the dismay of the citizens. Fines for violating traffic rules went up to as high as Rs 80,000. And this increase in fines is having an evident effect not just on humans but animals as well.

After the news of many bizarre traffic violation and fine cases emerged, veteran Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a video of a cow which is going viral for really impressive reasons.

A clip of a cow waiting at a traffic stop with other vehicles went viral after it was shared by actor Preity Zinta on Twitter. “Forget people even our animals obey traffic rules. Don’t believe me – watch this,” the actor posted on Twitter handle.

You can watch the video here:

The video featured a cow patiently waiting along with the other vehicles for the traffic light to turn green. Through the location of traffic signal is not known, netizens were delighted to see the cow following traffic rules.

While one user appreciated the animal for its patience, another user pointed out that sometimes animals behave far better than humans.

India can be unpredictable when it comes to traffic, especially with BMWs and cows cruising on the same road and suffering through potholes, alike.

