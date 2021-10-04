Preity Zinta Trolled With Memes as Glenn Maxwell Continues to Shine Bright for RCB

Glenn Maxwell could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2020 where he was picked up by the franchise for over 10 crores, a fact that was brought up every single time the Aussie failed for KXIP. IPL 2021, however, has seen a complete turnaround for Maxwell after the all-rounder was released from Preity Zinta’s franchise and subsequently bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, Maxwell has accumulated 407 runs so far and his match-winning knock of 57* on Sunday helped RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs, thereby fixing their spot in the playoffs for the consecutive year.

While Maxwell’s heroics have become a common talking point on social media, IPL fans also did not forget about Bollywood star Preity Zinta. The OG Maxwell is indeed back and fans were quick to imagine franchise owner Zinta’s reaction upon seeing the former KXIP (PBKS) cricketer perform well for the new team.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured their spot in the IPL 2021 play-offs with the 6-run over Punjab Kings in Sharjah. This is for the first time since 2011, that they have qualified for the knockout stages with games to spare. “Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven’t done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign," Virat Kohli said after the match.

Last year in UAE, Virat Kohli and his team had to wait till the very last to confirm their play-off participation as they sneaked into the top-four on the virtue of a better run rate. This year, with qualifications already in the bag, Kohli is aiming for more. “We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly," the RCB skipper said.

