Prepared in Washing Machine? Man Hilariously Reviews Friend’s Home-cooked Dishes on Twitter

When 24-year-old Clem Johnson mocked the food prepared by her mother in a group chat, he thought the embarrassment would be confined to his friends. But thanks to his friend Owen, who decided to share each of the dishes on Twitter while hilariously rating them. “One of the lads has been sending his scrans into the group chat for the last few weeks,” wrote Owen in the first tweet of the thread. Owen added that he decided to posted them as they were “too good not to share.”

One of the lads has been sending his scrans into the group chat for the last few weeks and they’ve reached a point where they’re too good not to share(I can promise you all of these were eaten and none of them are a piss take) ⬇️Thread: — ✌🏽️ (@Owen_1906) March 23, 2022

Owen first shared a plate of chicken nuggets, rice and carrots that looked dull and unappetising. While rating it 3 out of 10, Owen jocularly said, “Little bit of sauce on there at least there is an effort.”

Starting off strong with chicken nuggets, carrots and rice. Little bit of sauce on there at least there’s an effort 3/10 pic.twitter.com/BCRaj4eO6y — ✌🏽️ (@Owen_1906) March 23, 2022

In the next tweet, Owen mocked another distasteful looking dish and highlighted how Clem’s mother had put ketchup on spaghetti. “Incredibly bold choice,” Owen wrote.

Don’t know where to start with this one. Ketchup on spaghetti incredibly bold choice. 3/10 pic.twitter.com/jkMfWUMPOU — ✌🏽️ (@Owen_1906) March 23, 2022

Owen continued to drop back-to-back pictures of bizarre dishes and described them humorously. While roasting one of the meals consisting of potatoes, carrot and cabbage, Owen said that it looked “like they have been cooked in a washing machine.”

Pie, potatoes, cabbage and carrot. All the ingredients look like they’ve been cooked in a washing machine3.5/10 pic.twitter.com/uvyjp6uaTr — ✌🏽️ (@Owen_1906) March 23, 2022

According to a report by LADBible, Owen said that he and his friends would share pictures in their football group chat when they “make something that looks nice.” However, Owen said that Clem did the opposite of it by sharing bizarre looking dishes.

Owen shared that they could not resist roasting the dishes and wondered how they would taste. Owen added that once they even voted together and tagged the “spaghetti with egg and bacon” dish as the worst one.

As the thread went viral on Twitter, it garnered nearly 60,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets. Now, not only Clem’s friends but thousands of Twitter users laughed at the absurd meals.

Reacting to the Twitter thread going viral, Clem said that he tried to hide his identity but people eventually could guess that it was him. Later, Clem even tweeted while highlighting that many people aren’t luck enough to have food. He admitted that his meals looked dull but said that he at least “got something on my plate.”

Now yous have all had your laugh, can I be serious? Ye my scrans shit, but I’ve got something on my plate. Loads of people don’t. Put your money where your mouth is and support your local foodbank which you can find here https://t.co/7c3H1iH56QHope this gets as much attention✌️ — 🖕🏻 (@Clem6times) March 24, 2022

