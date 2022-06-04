'Preschool Parking Lot' in Venice With Lined Up Tricycles Proves Kids are the Smartest

How many times have you encountered chaotic parking in your society, at the office, and especially in public places? We bet a lot more times than you can remember. Improper parking on roads also often leads to hours-long traffic jams. In today’s quota of heartwarming content online, we have a lesson too for all those people who park their vehicles inappropriately. A photograph of pre-school parking in Venice is doing rounds on the internet and it is too cute to handle.

Shared by computer scientist Paul Graham, the pic has now gone viral. The photograph featured a bunch of colourful scooters at preschool parking in Venice. The scooters were neatly parked in one line. “Preschool parking, Venice,” Graham wrote, alongside the snap.

The pic received tons of reactions from people. Some users posted photos of similar scooters in other parts of the world, while others mocked the messy parking of cars and two-wheelers.

A couple of users shared snaps of primary school parking. One of the pictures featured colourful two-wheeler scooters, parked one next to the other in an organised way.

While another user posted a quite contrasting picture, wherein despite the available parking space, a car was parked in a shed – set up for returning carts.

“Do what you must, I have already won” Walmart parking lot pic.twitter.com/CV7Cu2F2ql — maria garcia (@tulipsmg) June 2, 2022

All I can say is that Micro Scooters is making a killing…they’re like $300 a piece 👀. — Michael Burns (@mikeyburnsie) June 1, 2022

“We have to learn,” one of the tweets read.

We have to learn — Raj Kumar Subba (@soul_of_stone04) June 1, 2022

Oh my, i love this. — Kristen Lohse (@kglohse) June 2, 2022

“That’s the coolest thing I’ve seen on Twitter all day,” a Twitter user wrote.

That’s the coolest thing I seen on Twitter all day — WildBigSkies (@Wildbigskies) June 2, 2022

