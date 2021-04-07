buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»'President for Life?': Putin's Extended Term Has Started a Lifelong Meme Fest on Twitter
1-MIN READ

'President for Life?': Putin's Extended Term Has Started a Lifelong Meme Fest on Twitter

Vladimir Putin's 'extended rule' till 2036 starts meme game on Twitter.

Vladimir Putin's 'extended rule' till 2036 starts meme game on Twitter.

The event of Russian President Vladimir Putin's extended term in the office has pulled in a lot of debate and memes on social media.

In a powerplay, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on Monday that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036. The legislation allows him to run for two more six-year terms once his current stint ends in 2024. It follows changes to the constitution last year. Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total.

Under the previous constitution, the President had to step down after his stint is over in 2024. However, with this new law coming in, it formalizes the results of last year’s referendum on amendments to Russia’s constitution, reports CNN.

The event of Putin’s extended term in the office has pulled in a lot of debate and controversies on social media over the abuse of power. With Twitterati expressing their anger over such a law, the microblogging site also saw annoyed netizens hitting out at the Kremlin leader using humour and memes.

RELATED STORIES

The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections.

The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office but resets his term count. It prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.

The legislation was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 07, 2021, 16:15 IST