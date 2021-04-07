'President for Life?': Putin's Extended Term Has Started a Lifelong Meme Fest on Twitter

In a powerplay, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on Monday that could keep him in office in the Kremlin until 2036. The legislation allows him to run for two more six-year terms once his current stint ends in 2024. It follows changes to the constitution last year. Those changes were backed in a public vote last summer and could allow Putin, 68, to potentially remain in power until the age of 83. He is currently serving his second consecutive term as president and his fourth in total.

Under the previous constitution, the President had to step down after his stint is over in 2024. However, with this new law coming in, it formalizes the results of last year’s referendum on amendments to Russia’s constitution, reports CNN.

The event of Putin’s extended term in the office has pulled in a lot of debate and controversies on social media over the abuse of power. With Twitterati expressing their anger over such a law, the microblogging site also saw annoyed netizens hitting out at the Kremlin leader using humour and memes.

Vladimir Putin after signing the law allowing him to rule till 2036. pic.twitter.com/yo7M7aHQR2— Rii. (@Riyaa_16) April 7, 2021

Hey Vladimir, you're only allowed to be president for 8 years.Putin: pic.twitter.com/i7On7GUutE — Dennis N (@DennisN) April 6, 2021

"President for Life" With the new law passed, Russian President Vladimir Putin can potentially rule until 2036. pic.twitter.com/LTBdwiIDpM — Cartoonist ZACH (@cartoonistzach) April 7, 2021

Putin signs the law that could keep him in power untill 2036Putin be like:-#Putin pic.twitter.com/tZRDGUE3sk— Raj (@rajbhanushali27) April 6, 2021

The reform, which critics cast as a constitutional coup, was packaged with an array of other amendments that were expected to garner popular support, such as one bolstering pension protections.

The law signed by Putin limits any future president to two terms in office but resets his term count. It prevents anyone who has held foreign citizenship from running for the Kremlin.

The legislation was passed in the lower and upper houses of parliament last month.

(with inputs from Reuters)

