President of Zimbabwe Trolls Pakistan With 'Fake Mr Bean' Meme after Historic T20 World Cup Win

The Internet remains undefeated. On no other day would a President of a country troll another nation with a Mr Bean meme after winning a T20 World Cup match but cricket works in its own, magical ways. On Thursday night, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, returned from his over one-month-long Twitter hiatus and chose violence.

The president celebrated his country’s historic 1-run win over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup nail-biter on Thursday in Perth with a touch of sarcasm.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim,” the Zimbabwean President’s official Twitter account posted.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

The mention of “Mr Bean” in Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s tweet was an Internet meme, a harmless jibe that was directly aimed at Pakistan, who have been in the news cycle for a couple of days for all the wrong reasons.

A Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud” Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean.

He even had the luxury of a police escort. pic.twitter.com/3IveDi6ANb — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, perform road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Endless memes have since spawned on the bluebird app with cricket fans from all corners of the world taking shots at Pakistan. Add Zimbabwe’s surprise win over Pakistan to the mix and the resulting cocktail has set the web on fire.

Meanwhile, On Thursday night, Zimbabwe jumped up to third spot with three points and dented Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals in the marquee tournament.

