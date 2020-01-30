Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Shaking a Dog's Mouth Leaves Internet in Splits

A six-second long video clip showing Democrats’ presidential candidate for the 2020 elections Michael Bloomberg shaking a dog with its snout has taken the internet by a storm.

The video clip, which has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter, by a journalist named Nicole Sganga shows Michael shaking hands with a man after which he shakes the white colour dog with his snout and massages his head.

The video, which has been viewed over 5 million times, was captioned as, “While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020”

While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020 pic.twitter.com/AKAj8nMZhv — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 28, 2020

This action, by the former Mayor had Twitter divided in two teams, one cheering for the kind of interaction that he had while the second team was not in favour of such an interaction claiming that this not a proper way to interact with someone’s dog for the first time.

A user, who from his tweet clearly seemed to be in favour of Michael’s action said, “Not a Bloomberg fan but I’m totally OK with that kind of an interaction! Woof!”

Not a Bloomberg fan but I’m totally OK with that kind of an interaction! Woof! — Christina EPL Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Christi70120201) January 28, 2020

While another user wrote, “All presidential candidates should be recorded 10 minutes uninterrupted with a dog to see if they can possibly still relate to other living creatures.”

All presidential candidates should be recorded 10 minutes uninterrupted with a dog to see if they can possibly still relate to other living creatures. — Truax (@100pctAkronite) January 28, 2020

Here's what the other users, who did not seem to be against this kind of an interaction had to say.

I don't even like Bloomberg, but this is endearing as hell. — His Excellency Bishop Ydstie-Smirnov (@xrelaht) January 28, 2020

Any dog person who's comfortable around dogs can relate to this affectionate act. Thanks for sharing. — Dixie Diva🌊⚖🌊No DMs (@MsDixieDiva8253) January 29, 2020

That's called playing, not nose shaking. Lol. At least he likes dogs. Dogs are great at weeding out bad folks. He just passed the dog test, at least. — Cathy Ⓥ (@SNAP_Vegan) January 28, 2020

It shows he’s comfortable with dogs. Y’all don’t act like you’ve never done that with your own pups. It’s actually a trust thing. — becky lou (@ruatwitt) January 28, 2020

YES .... and it shows that he is comfortable with dogs. What a nice change. — Chris Smith (@jchrissmith0007) January 28, 2020

My great uncle had big German Shepherds.He greeted all dogs like that & they loved him — 2Dog Ranch Equine Rescue (@2dogR) January 28, 2020

While some users, who did not seem to be in favour of the interaction, also raised their concern,

Hide your dogs 🐶🐶🐶 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 29, 2020

He is almost as creepy as Joe Biden — EdTNRepublican (@EdTNRepublican) January 29, 2020

I wouldn't let my dog or my family anywhere near bloomberg! — Mike Hainsworth (@MikeHainsworth6) January 29, 2020

If its not Creepy Joe its Dr Doolittleberg — MMaloney (@fd009597) January 29, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.