Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Shaking a Dog's Mouth Leaves Internet in Splits

The video clip shows Michael shaking hands with a man after which he shakes the white colour dog with his snout and massages his head.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Shaking a Dog's Mouth Leaves Internet in Splits
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

A six-second long video clip showing Democrats’ presidential candidate for the 2020 elections Michael Bloomberg shaking a dog with its snout has taken the internet by a storm.

The video clip, which has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter, by a journalist named Nicole Sganga shows Michael shaking hands with a man after which he shakes the white colour dog with his snout and massages his head.

The video, which has been viewed over 5 million times, was captioned as, “While campaigning in Burlington, Vermont yesterday, Fmr. Mayor Michael Bloomberg met a dog. #Campaign2020”

This action, by the former Mayor had Twitter divided in two teams, one cheering for the kind of interaction that he had while the second team was not in favour of such an interaction claiming that this not a proper way to interact with someone’s dog for the first time.

A user, who from his tweet clearly seemed to be in favour of Michael’s action said, “Not a Bloomberg fan but I’m totally OK with that kind of an interaction! Woof!”

While another user wrote, “All presidential candidates should be recorded 10 minutes uninterrupted with a dog to see if they can possibly still relate to other living creatures.”

Here's what the other users, who did not seem to be against this kind of an interaction had to say.

While some users, who did not seem to be in favour of the interaction, also raised their concern,

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram