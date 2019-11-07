Take the pledge to vote

Previously ‘Single’ Women Are Now ‘Self-Partnered’ After Emma Watson Gives us a New Term

Recently, Emma Watson said in an interview that she prefers to call herself "self-partnered" instead of single.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Recently, Emma Watson said in an interview that she prefers to call herself "self-partnered" instead of single. The actor, who has been in the spotlight since she was a kid, will be turning thirty soon. She added that the pressure to have a family by the time she hit thirty did get to her but eventually, she realised that being single is equally empowering.

"If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety," she added.

Emma later added that it took her a considerable amount of time to be at peace with herself without needing another person to make her feel whole. And guess what, she coined a new term, "self-partnered" to describe being single - a term, that has quickly caught on with single millennials around the globe.

For some, this was just the validation they needed - that it is indeed okay to be single, and there is no need to feel embarrassed about not having a family by the time one's thirty (Or even older!). On the contrary, some struggled to decode what "self-partnered" really means. As one Twitter user said, we're guessing it means that Emma, like tons of other single people, is perfectly content being on her own right now and doesn't really need a partner to complete her or make her feel happy.

Emma isn't the only one. Just a few days ago, Selena Gomez, who released 'Lose You to Love Me', too went on to record to say that she had been "super, super single" for two years and was happy that way. One can only hope that youngsters around the world, who might be unhappy with their relationship statuses, might take a cue from these celebs and join the bandwagon of 'self partnership' and 'single positivity.'

