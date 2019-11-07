Previously ‘Single’ Women Are Now ‘Self-Partnered’ After Emma Watson Gives us a New Term

Recently, Emma Watson said in an interview that she prefers to call herself "self-partnered" instead of single. The actor, who has been in the spotlight since she was a kid, will be turning thirty soon. She added that the pressure to have a family by the time she hit thirty did get to her but eventually, she realised that being single is equally empowering.

"If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety," she added.

Emma later added that it took her a considerable amount of time to be at peace with herself without needing another person to make her feel whole. And guess what, she coined a new term, "self-partnered" to describe being single - a term, that has quickly caught on with single millennials around the globe.

For some, this was just the validation they needed - that it is indeed okay to be single, and there is no need to feel embarrassed about not having a family by the time one's thirty (Or even older!). On the contrary, some struggled to decode what "self-partnered" really means. As one Twitter user said, we're guessing it means that Emma, like tons of other single people, is perfectly content being on her own right now and doesn't really need a partner to complete her or make her feel happy.

Although maybe it’s because when you tell someone you’re single, the automatic assumption is that you’re actively looking for a partner, so by saying self-partnered you’re making it clear that you’d actually rather be on you’re own right now? pic.twitter.com/XPj79ebc6G — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) November 5, 2019

When your parents asks if you’re seeing anyone and you tell them you’re #SelfPartnered pic.twitter.com/fDkilPsfxy — Թεαηմϯ (@AngryPeanut4) November 5, 2019

Me too Emma. Me too. Self-partnered. That’s the term! pic.twitter.com/bOYnq25qxh — Girl, Interrupted (@McPr0zac) November 5, 2019

I like this #selfpartnered concept. It is simpler and more comfortable being on your own, doing your own thing. Happiness is more easily attainable. It all comes back to self-love and being content on your own with yourself, an important place to be at mentally and emotionally. — Hot Bot (@LuxeGiorgio) November 5, 2019

I'm identifying myself as "self partnered" this Holiday season...tired of my family asking me about my relationship status. pic.twitter.com/rgS2qXWmGy — PatrioticLawStudent (a.k.a. Thomas) (@law_patriotic) November 5, 2019

The takeaway from this piece isn't the term "self-partnered" but the fact that you can be a BAFTA recipient, UN goodwill ambassador, and beloved icon of a generation of women and people will still ask if you feel like a failure because you're 30 and not married with kids. https://t.co/pxSPUhWswH — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 5, 2019

I'm taking myself out on a date tomorrow since I am amazing company. #SelfPartnered — beyazmin. (@afrolatinax) November 6, 2019

Emma Watson coins phrase 'self-partnered' as she describes being 'very happy' single I think self-partnered is an awesome phrase for those who are single. It shows deep sense of self-sufficiency. Just be a good partner to urself first. That way U won’t settle for anything less — Kak Long (@SpongeBobCatz) November 5, 2019

Emma Watson's #selfpartnered quote is actually absolutely amazing, because it puts the emphasis on having a relationship with yourself rather than having the absence of a relationship with somebody else. That's super empowering & healthy. — Sophie. (@_sophiedarling) November 5, 2019

Emma isn't the only one. Just a few days ago, Selena Gomez, who released 'Lose You to Love Me', too went on to record to say that she had been "super, super single" for two years and was happy that way. One can only hope that youngsters around the world, who might be unhappy with their relationship statuses, might take a cue from these celebs and join the bandwagon of 'self partnership' and 'single positivity.'

