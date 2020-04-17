Pride of Lions Nap on Road in South Africa as Coronavirus Kills Traffic

One of the happiest pictures of animals living a carefree life is coming from a national park in South Africa, even as COVID-19 continues to keep humans at bay.

The official twitter handle of Kruger National Park has shared a glimpse of a pride of lions sleeping peacefully on a road as humans remain locked in their homes.

“Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride is usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area that Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp,” read the tweet.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

The pictures also include two white lions, making people appreciate the beauty of nature. Here is what people had to say:

Now mother earth belongs to all of us as nature intended. — Aaron Moloisi (@aaronmoloisi) April 16, 2020

Amen. #Covid_19 is putting into perspective what’s really important in life. People, Animals and the environment. Greed & ego are just destructive forces in this world. Hoping we all come out on other side of this with more humility, compassion & self awareness. — Lucky (@DakiniBliss) April 17, 2020

Surely animals in Kruger are enjoying thier peace of mind since there's no noise from tourist cars... — malusi (@malusimudau_) April 15, 2020

Mother nature is enjoying the #lockdown. No humans to bother them. — Emile van Rooyen (@EmilevanRooyen2) April 15, 2020

The Greater Kruger National Park is letting the tourists do a virtual tour using live-streamed safari. The online streaming from the Sabi Sands offers the opportunity to see lions, leopards and hyenas up close while sitting at your home.

One can also interact with an expert ranger during live streaming. The online safari tour includes vehicles, guides on foot, drones, balloons, rovers and remote cams, all that comes for free.