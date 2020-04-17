BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Pride of Lions Nap on Road in South Africa as Coronavirus Kills Traffic

a pride of lions were caught napping on the road in Kruger National Park amid coronavirus lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

a pride of lions were caught napping on the road in Kruger National Park amid coronavirus lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

The official twitter handle of Kruger National Park has shared a glimpse of a pride of lions sleeping peacefully on a road as humans remain locked in their homes.

One of the happiest pictures of animals living a carefree life is coming from a national park in South Africa, even as COVID-19 continues to keep humans at bay.

The official twitter handle of Kruger National Park has shared a glimpse of a pride of lions sleeping peacefully on a road as humans remain locked in their homes.

“Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride is usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area that Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp,” read the tweet.

The pictures also include two white lions, making people appreciate the beauty of nature. Here is what people had to say:

The Greater Kruger National Park is letting the tourists do a virtual tour using live-streamed safari. The online streaming from the Sabi Sands offers the opportunity to see lions, leopards and hyenas up close while sitting at your home.

One can also interact with an expert ranger during live streaming. The online safari tour includes vehicles, guides on foot, drones, balloons, rovers and remote cams, all that comes for free.

