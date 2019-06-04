PrideTurban: Sikh, Bisexual Surgeon's Rainbow Coloured Turban is Winning the Internet

A Sikh man living in the US has gone viral for his rainbow-coloured turban to celebrate Pride month, 2019 which kicked off on June 1.

The month-long celebration is an vibrant expression of pride for the global LGBTQIA+ community and is marked by the extravagant and colourful parades. Taking a cue from the exuberance, Jiwandeep Kohli, a neurosurgeon who bakes on TV news shows on the side, decided to add a dash of rainbow to his everyday look to celebrate his queer identity.

In a photo posted on Twittet, Kohli sported a rainbow-coloured turban, a religious symbol for Sikhs, and proclaimed himself to be a proud bisexual. "I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others", he wrote.

The image has over 35,000 likes on Twitter. Many on Twitter showered Kohli with praises and solidarity. Some even complimented Kohli on his perfect home dying skills.

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, the California-based man said that he had actually worn the turban last year in San Diego, but decided to share the image now as it is Pride Month. The turban was made out of 19 meters of cloth and additional cloth pieces that he put together using safety pins.

