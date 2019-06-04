#PrideTurban: Sikh, Bisexual urgeon's Rainbow Coloured Turban is Winning the Internet
In a photo posted on Twittet, Jiwandeep Kohli sported a rainbow-coloured turban, a religious symbol for Sikhs, and proclaimed himself to be a proud bisexual.
Jiwandeep Kohli, a San Diego based neurosurgeon has become an overnight Pride sensation | Image credit: Twitter
The month-long celebration is an extravagant expression of pride for the global LGBTQIA+ community and is marked by the extravagant and colourful parades. Taking a cue from the exuberance, Jiwandeep Kohli, a neurosurgeon who bakes on TV news shows on the side, decided to add a dash of rainbow to his everyday look to celebrate his queer identity.
In a photo posted on Twittet, Kohli sported a rainbow-coloured turban, a religious symbol for Sikhs, and proclaimed himself to be a proud bisexual. "I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others", he wrote.
I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/SVhc0iwDF0— Jiwandeep Kohli (@jiwandeepkohli) June 1, 2019
The image has over 35,000 likes on Twitter. Many on Twitter showered Kohli with praises and solidarity. Some even complimented Kohli on his perfect home dying skills.
Go you sir! #Solidarity from a middle aged straight woman! pic.twitter.com/cVmSHeEKE9— Sue Reeve 🇪🇺 (@mrsverypicky) June 3, 2019
Turban-tying is such an art and the Sikhs have perfected it. 5 to 6 meters of fabric wrapped so deftly. See this amazing home-dyed one by @jiwandeepkohli 👇🏽 https://t.co/KMhqxtVTZ8 pic.twitter.com/GxDY4N4a5B— Cauvery Madhavan (@CauveryMadhavan) June 4, 2019
Your turban is amazing! pic.twitter.com/P3qA1NSeee— Urban Angel 💫 (@UrbanAngel2020) June 3, 2019
I #Love colourful things, so I'm loving this #Fabulous story @gaystarnews about @JiwandeepKohli a #bisexual #bearded baker bear & brain scientist who tweeted a pic of himself celebrating the start of #PrideMonth in the US by wearing #rainbowturban https://t.co/WgndhERBmQ pic.twitter.com/9dgMpiy4bc— Ripper Moff (@RipperMoff) June 3, 2019
I'll find a seamstress to whip one up for me. I simply must have a #LGBTQtogether #LGBTQ rainbow turban. pic.twitter.com/Y9B0j3pMmz— MPetrelis (@MichaelPetrelis) June 3, 2019
That turban is fantastic!— Michelle Belanger (@sethanikeem) June 2, 2019
I love this photo so much.— T. Thorn Coyle (@ThornCoyle) June 2, 2019
Nice to meet you, @jiwandeepkohli! https://t.co/xsDSnicIDD
Speaking to Buzzfeed News, the California-based man said that he had actually worn the turban last year in San Diego, but decided to share the image now as it is Pride Month. The turban was made out of 19 meters of cloth and additional cloth pieces that he put together using safety pins.
And the world is sure thanking him for his effort.
