Priest From Bihar Observes 9-day Navratri Fast With 21 Water-filled Urns On His Chest

A priest at the Navlakha Temple in Patna, Bihar, has chosen a very unique and strenuous way to show his deference towards Goddess Durga. Baba Nageshwar, who is in his 60s, has decided to keep 21 water-filled Kalash (metallic urns) on his chest for nine days straight, i.e. the entire period of the festival of Navratri.

“I will lie down for the next nine days under the feet of Maa Durga. I will keep these 21 urns on my chest all along and observe a complete fast,” Baba Nageshwar told ANI. He also stated that he has been worshipping this way every year for 25 years. This year, the head priest is observing the fast, with water-filled urns on his chest, for the pandemic to end soon. “My mantra for the worship is ‘may good win, may the bad lose, may there be peace in the entire world’,” he said.

ANI took to Twitter to share the pictures of Baba Nageshwar lying down with a tower of urns kept on his chest. He is surrounded by various holy effigies, with Goddess Durga’s life-size effigy at the back.

Take a look:

Bihar: A temple priest in Patna pay obeisance to goddess Durga by placing 21 water-filled kalashas on his chest"I'll keep these kalashas on my chest for the next 9 days while observing a complete fast. I've been doing this for last 25 years on the occasion of Navaratri,"he says pic.twitter.com/c9Ajqirca5 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The head priest’s devotion towards Goddess Durga is supported by the temple administration and the people living nearby. The prime official at the temple, Vijay Yadav, said, “We have made preparations for the visitors keeping in place all the COVID-19 protocols under consideration. Every year, we make sure that Baba Nageshwar is taken care of during his nine-day long prayer and fast.”

Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that marks the advent of winters and the festive season in India. The festival is celebrated on the occasion of the victory of good over evil where, according to mythology, Goddess Durga killed evil-spirited devil Mahishasura. The 10th day of the festival is celebrated as Dusshera, followed by the festival of lights, Diwali, 20 days later.

