2-MIN READ

Priest Performing Baptism on Baby With a Toy Gun is Straight Out of a Scorsese Movie

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Modern problems require modern solutions they say and priests all over the world are following just that, by showering their blessings but from a safe distance.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
The world is in a very unique, unfortunate situation. A coronavirus pandemic has pushed humans indoors. Video conferencing is the new hangout place for friends and family. Couples are getting married online. Social distancing is the new norm.

Modern problems require modern solutions they say and priests all over the world are following just that, by showering their blessings but from a safe distance.

Following the advice of medical experts to maintain social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19 disease, priests have, on several occasions, been photographed with toy guns squirting holy water on the disciples.

Last week, a family held a baptism ceremony for their baby with the paster baptising the baby with a water gun. The photo soon went viral on the Internet, leaving many amused.

Now, a photo of a priest has gone viral on Twitter, showing a similar scenario. Only this time, the photo seems to have been snapped at a church. While the whereabouts of family or pastor are unknown, the picture that looked straight out of a Scorsese flick caught the fancy of many.

The instant reaction was of one of disbelief, while some found it comical, others criticised the religious act in pandemic altogether.






Twitterati became obsessed with the photo and turned it into hilarious memes.








Earlier this month, a Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area was perhaps the first priest to be photographed with a toy gun.

Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church showed the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.


