Priest Performing Baptism on Baby With a Toy Gun is Straight Out of a Scorsese Movie

The world is in a very unique, unfortunate situation. A coronavirus pandemic has pushed humans indoors. Video conferencing is the new hangout place for friends and family. Couples are getting married online. Social distancing is the new norm.

Modern problems require modern solutions they say and priests all over the world are following just that, by showering their blessings but from a safe distance.

Following the advice of medical experts to maintain social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19 disease, priests have, on several occasions, been photographed with toy guns squirting holy water on the disciples.

Last week, a family held a baptism ceremony for their baby with the paster baptising the baby with a water gun. The photo soon went viral on the Internet, leaving many amused.

Now, a photo of a priest has gone viral on Twitter, showing a similar scenario. Only this time, the photo seems to have been snapped at a church. While the whereabouts of family or pastor are unknown, the picture that looked straight out of a Scorsese flick caught the fancy of many.

The instant reaction was of one of disbelief, while some found it comical, others criticised the religious act in pandemic altogether.





Priest is using a squirt gun for baptism? Is this staged? https://t.co/QBPtgCWUNS

— BMac (@bryanmclemore) May 25, 2020



Shooting a small infant with a water gun for Baptism. This sums up how ridiculous religion is. The most American photo ever. https://t.co/cC4UmvX9K9 — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 25, 2020









If Martin Scorsese had followed his original intention of becoming a priest, he would have enjoyed this part so much. pic.twitter.com/TUuzF9Jwk5

— Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) May 24, 2020



Priest + Watergun = Covid 19 Baptism pic.twitter.com/FZhhuh0Iat — Camden P. Crawford (@ranoutofcereal) May 25, 2020









The gun, the smiles, the mask / no mask combo... perfection pic.twitter.com/17i9OBPGLT

— Andrew Kern (@pastramimachine) May 24, 2020



I happen to think these pictures are some of the few positives of the pandemic. I hope the tradition sticks. Baptisms will be so much fun. A priest with bad aim or a good sense of humor would get the godparents — NotAGuitarHero (@IamNoGuitarHero) May 25, 2020



Twitterati became obsessed with the photo and turned it into hilarious memes.









*points gun at baby* “any...first words?” — LeftOnRed (@LeftOnRed2) May 24, 2020











Earlier this month, a Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area was perhaps the first priest to be photographed with a toy gun.

Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church showed the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.