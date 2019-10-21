Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Amol Yadav, a pilot from Maharashtra who was given a 35,000 crore deal last year for India’s first plane factory. PM Modi had assured Amol his support for the project.

After his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, a thrilled Amol couldn’t hold his excitement when he got to know that PM Modi was following his project.

Speaking to ANI, Amol said, "I am really happy that he was following the project and invited me to his house. He asked me if my dream has been fulfilled now. It was unexpected for me. He knows a lot about my project.”

During their meeting, PM Modi had also asked him several questions about his projects. "He asked me several questions about the project and assured me of support. I have been working on this aircraft for 19 years," he added.

Over a period of 19 years, Amol, who is an innovator, built a six-seater experimental aircraft on the terrace of his home in suburban Mumbai.

Mr Yadav also talked about the difficulties he had faced in obtaining regulatory clearances from aviation watchdog DGCA. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was enlightened about the project, brought it to PM’s notice. PM Modi in turn directed authorities to process his request.

