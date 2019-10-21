Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Amol Yadav, a pilot from Maharashtra who was given a 35,000 crore deal last year for India’s first plane factory.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Pilot Who Built a 6-Seater Aircraft on His Terrace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Amol Yadav, a pilot from Maharashtra who was given a 35,000 crore deal last year for India’s first plane factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Amol Yadav, a pilot from Maharashtra who was given a 35,000 crore deal last year for India’s first plane factory. PM Modi had assured Amol his support for the project.

After his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, a thrilled Amol couldn’t hold his excitement when he got to know that PM Modi was following his project.

Speaking to ANI, Amol said, "I am really happy that he was following the project and invited me to his house. He asked me if my dream has been fulfilled now. It was unexpected for me. He knows a lot about my project.”

During their meeting, PM Modi had also asked him several questions about his projects. "He asked me several questions about the project and assured me of support. I have been working on this aircraft for 19 years," he added.

Over a period of 19 years, Amol, who is an innovator, built a six-seater experimental aircraft on the terrace of his home in suburban Mumbai.

Mr Yadav also talked about the difficulties he had faced in obtaining regulatory clearances from aviation watchdog DGCA. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was enlightened about the project, brought it to PM’s notice. PM Modi in turn directed authorities to process his request.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram