Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Narendra Modi to Daughters Wedding, He Responds With Letter

A family in Tamil Nadu is elated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked them for inviting him to their daughter’s wedding.

TS Rajasekaran, a former regional medical researcher and supervisor from Vellore, had recently invited the prime minister to his daughter Rajshri’s wedding, which is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be launching the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock, that day from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, the family received a letter from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi which stated, "It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion."

The letter also wished the couple a future filled with "prosperity and wonderful shared experiences," according to India Today.

The family now plans to frame the letter.

They said even though they knew to it would be difficult for the prime minister to take time out of his busy schedule for the ceremony, his letter had come as a huge surprise for them.

