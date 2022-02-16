Prince Charles Calls Duchess of Cornwall 'Mehbooba', 'Gladys' and Other Sweet Nicknames

Recently, Prince of Wales, Charles, addressed his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles as ‘Mehbooba’ in a speech at the British Museum in London. However, it has been learned that the two royals have some more interesting nicknames for each other. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be the ones to ascend to the throne next. According to a report by BBC, Queen Elizabeth II had revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort once Prince Charles becomes the king. The Queen had announced it in a public address on February 6 when her Platinum Jubilee year was being celebrated. Interestingly, apart from these names, Prince Charles has an adorable name for the Duchess. As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Prince Charles likes to call his wife 'Gladys.' It has been learned that the prince had given the name to Camilla quite a while ago even before he married Princess Diana.

Moreover, even Camilla has a nickname for Prince Charles as she calls him ‘Fred’. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the two names are based on characters from a comedy show The Goon Show. Notably, in the popular Netflix series The Crown, it was shown in one of the episodes that Princess Diana discovers a blueprint of a bracelet design in which two letters ‘F’ and ‘G’ were engraved, referring to their respective nicknames 'Fred' and 'Gladys.'

It had been made quite evident in the show that the prince was still in love with his then ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles. However, the incident was not just shot for the TV show but was inspired by real events. According to author Catherine Mayer who wrote a biography on Prince Charles, Princess Diana had stumbled upon the bracelet which had initials ‘GF’ in real life.

Unexpectedly, Prince Charles even recently called Camilla ‘Mehbooba,’ which is an Urdu word for beloved.

As per a video posted by Clarence House on Instagram, the duo were at the British Museum to celebrate the organisation’s accomplishment over the past year.

