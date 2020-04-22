BUZZ

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
1-MIN READ

Prince Charles is Basically All of Us: Royal Reveals He Watches Viral Videos to Cure Lockdown Blues

File photo of Britain's Prince Charles. (Image: Reuters

Prince Charles was tested positive with COVID-19 on March 26 and has been recovering with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in his home in Scotland.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
What would you do if you get stuck in quarantine or self-isolation for a long period of time? Watch viral videos on the internet to pass time, of course. Well, turns out you are not the only one. Even royalty turns to the internet when in need of solace, especially during self-isolation.

Prince Charles, who was tested positive for Coronavirus last month, has been recuperating and recovering from the virus at his home in the Balmoral estate in Scotland with wife and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla. And to pass his time, he has been turning to the "hilarious", viral videos that Britons have been sharing on social media to cheer himself up.

While some of these videos were funny, others were about the various heartwarming ways in which people came forward to help humanity in crisis.

"Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors' surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country," Charles wrote in a column in Country Life Magazine.

He went on to praise many of the acts of kindness he had seen on social media, including "younger people shopping for older folk", strangers "making regular telephone calls to those living alone", online church services "recorded and emailed to parishioners".

The Prince of Wales also went to praise the fact that that the crisis had led to "the very best use of technology" which has been "allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!"

Charles also took the opportunity to praise key workers including farmers, retailers, delivery drivers, shelf-stackers and other essential workers who have ensured the continuous availability of food and produce for Britons amid the crisis. He added that the nation owed farmers an "enormous debt" for their contributions during the crisis.

Over 1,29,044 UK citizens have been tested positive with the coronavirus and over 17,000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic.

