Hic Hic Hurray: Prince Charles to Turn 70 with Commemorative Bottle of Champagne

Royal watchers and monarchists feting Prince Charles's 70th birthday this month can mark the occasion with a new commemorative champagne bottled especially in tribute to the Prince of Wales.The bottle of bubbly comes from the Champagne Lelarge-Pugeot estate in France exclusively for Highgrove, the private residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in Gloucestershire, England.In keeping with the prince's sustainable and organic lifestyle, the certified premier cru champagne is made from 100 percent organic 2013 Pinot Meunier grapes harvested from the small family-run vineyard in France's champagne country near Reims. The vineyard uses sustainable organic and biodynamic farming methods to grow and harvest the grapes.The Highgrove Organic Extra Brut Champagne is described as rich and nutty, with lime notes.For a sense of occasion, the bottle is presented in a gold gift box embossed with the Prince of Wales's heraldic feathers and retails for £59.95 (USD $78). Prince Charles's birthday is November 14.All the profits will go to The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation.Other commemorative items that have been released for Prince Charles's 70th birthday include a £5 coins and a £195 charger plate bearing his Red Dragon badge, daffodils, the Duchy of Cornwall shield and the national flower of Wales.