Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Prince Harry Admits That He's Been Getting Therapy to Overcome the Death of His Mother

The Duke of Sussex made comments about his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prince Harry Admits That He's Been Getting Therapy to Overcome the Death of His Mother
The Duke of Sussex made comments about his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami.

The UK's Prince Harry was reportedly getting therapy to overcome the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a tragic accident in 1997, a media report said on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex made comments about his mental health during a speech at a JP Morgan-sponsored event in Miami, the Metro newspaper said in the report citing the New York Post as saying.

It was his first public appearance since he and wife Meghan decided to step down as royals and move to Canada.

"Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother," the Metro newspaper quoted a source as saying in the report.

"He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional."

This is not the first time Prince Harry spoke about the death of his mother.

In 2017, he opened up about seeking counselling after two years of "total chaos" brought on by spending two decades "not thinking" about Diana's death. L

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram