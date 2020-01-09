Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Alone in the List of Royals Who Ditched Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shook both the British media and royal family after declaring that they would be stepping away from their royal titles and becoming financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement on Wednesday evening that the decision was taken after months of “internal discussion”.

In order to focus on the “next chapter”, the duo said that they have chosen to take a “progressive new role”. They also mentioned that their time would now be divided between United Kingdom and North America so that their son Archie gets a chance to grow up “normally” but aware of his royal heritage.

The couple posted their decision on Instagram.

Bukingham Palace too issued a statement regarding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stating, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

However, this is not the first time royals have walked away from the glam and sham to settle for common touch.

Here are some of the royals who gave up their titles:

King Edward VIII

Perhaps the most famed among the British monarchy to abdicate his throne, King Edward VIII, who became king of the United Kingdom following the death of his father, George V, abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson in 1936. This duo also stayed together until Edward’s death in 1972.

Carol II

Carol II was the oldest son of Romania’s ruler. Following an inter-marital affair with Magda Lupescu, Carol renounced his rights to the throne and went into exile. He still became the King in 1930 but was forced to abdicate and go into exile just ten years later. Carol and Lupescu got married in 1947 and remained together until Carol's death.

Princess Atsuko

The Japanese princess married dairy farmer Takamas Ikda in October 1952. Not only was she forced to give up the title but also the royal allowance.

Princess Ubolratana

First born of Thai royals, Princess Ubolratana fell in love with Peter Jensen and married him in 1972. The act led to her banishment, although she had herself renounced her position.

Prince Phillip

Although Prince Phillip was a royal, to marry Queen Elizabeth he had to forgo his Denmark title to accept the English one.

Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth and Phillip’s only daughter Princess Anne also married commoner Mark Phillips. The Queen offered Earldom to Phillips, who turned down the offer.

Princess Madeleine

Sweden's Princess Madeleine married businessman Christopher O'Neill in 2013. For O’Neill to get royal tag, he had to give up his British and American citizenship and take up royal surname, which he opted against.

