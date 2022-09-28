Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Demoted' on Royal Family Website Again

Amid rifts in the royal family of the United Kingdom and the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted from their positions on the royal family’s official website, reported Express news. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures are now ranked at the bottom of the list of royal family members, only above Prince Andrew. Previously, while the royal couple were working members of the family, their dedicated pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from being working members of the Royal family in 2020 and have since returned to the UK only a handful of times. “Megxit” was the infamous term used to describe the couple’s decision to relocate to California, USA, and give up their royal titles and duties. The couple has since faced a deluge of criticism, ranging from misogynistic to racist.

Their recent demotion on the royal family website comes as no surprise. Previously, in January 2022, the couple’s profiles were demoted to sit right below Princess Anne. After arriving in the UK, Prince Harry was barred from wearing his military uniform for the formal ceremonies held in remembrance of the late Queen. The Duke of Sussex was the only one in the royal household who was not allowed to wear his uniform for the majority of ceremonies.

However, King Charles permitted him to wear the uniform for the actual funeral ceremony, albeit on one condition—that the Duke of Sussex could not have his late grandmother’s initials on his military uniform. According to reports, Harry was so “heartbroken”, that he almost opted out of wearing the uniform altogether. The couple was also seated in the second row at the late monarch’s funeral, rather than upfront with the rest of the royals.

