Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make a Royal Entry on Instagram With Joint Account
In a very classy move, as could be expected of literal royalty, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started an account on Instagram.
Under the already verified handle @sussexroyal, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex have started a joint Instagram account.
The account which was started less than a day ago, has already over 2 million followers with just one photo posted, 16 hours ago (at the time of writing this.)
The photo post is simple and starts by explaining that they are now on Instagram. In the Instagram slideshow feature, the rest of the pictures feature the couple interacting with people, in ordinary situations.
The first placard also has a stylized symbol, which has 'H' and 'M' written in the same alphabet, the initials of Prince Harry and Meghan's name, and simply says, "The official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The symbol is topped off with a crown, keeping it simple, and classy.
Captioned, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan."
The photo uploaded on Tuesday already has close to 8 lakh likes.
Meghan Markle had closed down her own personal social media accounts last year, before marrying Prince Harry.
However, while the 2 million fans are excited about the arrival of this royalty on Instagram, they're also asking a question - Will there be pictures of the royal baby?
The fact that the couple was expecting another royal baby was revealed in October 2018, with the 'royal baby' due for the Spring of 2019.
Fans are so far, flooding the comments asking about it, and wondering if the first picture of the child will be out on the visual social media platform.
"Good luck on the new little tot. Best wishes and cheers," wrote one user.
"So excited for the two of you to become parents so your love, your caring and your compassion will carry on in your little baby girl or boy. Thank you for starting this Instagram account," wrote another.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
