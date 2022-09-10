Prince Harry Comforts Airport Worker in Touching Moment as He Departs After Queen's Death

Prince Harry comforted an Aberdeen International Airport worker as he was departing Scotland after leaving Balmoral. He had rushed to the side of Queen Elizabeth II before her death, unfortunately only arriving there hours after the official announcement of her death had been made, reports The Independent. He stayed there for 12 hours. Reuters photos showed him speaking to, and then putting a comforting arm around an airport worker while he was leaving.

The woman has been identified as Phyllis Stuart, the MD of a concierge service based at the airport. King Charles was also seen greeting her later in the day, when he arrived at the airport.

Prince Harry arrived at Aberdeen airport to spend a night at Balmoral Castle where his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, before taking off aboard a British Airways flight pic.twitter.com/OmqhvblYrS — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2022

Prince Harry is the younger son of Charles and Diana, and is the Duke of Sussex. His title or that of his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will not change. The couple stopped using the HRH styles following an acrimonious falling out with the royal family.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born to Harry and Meghan in May 2019. Technically, Archie is now a Prince as per the rules laid out by King George V in 1917. According to a report in the Independent, when Archie was born, he was allowed to become the Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles — or could have been known as Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. But the Buckingham Palace had then said his parents wanted him to be known simply as Master Archie instead.

At his birth, Archie was reportedly too lower down in the pecking order to be accorded the title of prince as per the restrictions placed by George V, but as the grandson of the sovereign, he can be titled a prince and styled His Royal Highness. In the bombshell Oprah interview, however, Meghan Markle had said Archie was not accorded the prince title because of his mixed race.

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan in June 2021, is now technically a princess and if she uses the title, will be styled HRH Princess Lili of Sussex.

