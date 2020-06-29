Prince Harry Feels 'Secretly Tortured' After 'Megxit', Claims New Book on the Royals

Prince Harry is apparently feeling "tortured" and suffering from cabin fever after quitting Britain and moving to LA with wife Meghan Markle and one-year-old son, Archie, according to authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard.

In their book, “Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor”, the authors claim that this feeling of being stranded far away from home first struck Harry when he received a phone call informing him that his father, Prince Charles, had tested positive for coronavirus in March.

The book, quoting sources, have claimed that, for Harry, "It was far from an ideal situation. (He) has gone from feeling excited about the move to feeling secretly tortured."



For the first time, it dawned on Harry that his father and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, aren't going to be around forever and that he was stuck miles away from home during the deadly pandemic.

The struggles faced by Prince Harry, as he tries to adjust to a new life in LA, have been revealed in the book by Tillett and Howard, and like every time, Meghan Markle and her "determination to get what she desires" has been blamed.

In January, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to renounce royal duties and move to LA, shunning the rigid rules of the royal household and the constant media spotlight. However, their decision was not received well - either by the royal family or the whole of England.

READ: Royals Reviewing Meghan Markle's Post 'Megxit' Title as it Makes Her Sound Like a Divorcee

READ: Avenging Diana's Death, Feud with Kate, Conspiracy Theories as Harry-Meghan 'Step Back' as Royals

Back then, Meghan was blamed for "Megxit". A Hollywood actor who married into the royal family and within twenty months, the royal couple decided to break away. Of course, Meghan had to be at fault, right? She just had to be the manipulator who convinced innocent Harry to give up his family and duties. At least, that's how the newspaper headlines portrayed it.

And that's what the book claims too.

According to NY Post, a friend of Meghan's told the authors of the book that the latter had always been obsessed about creating a brand for herself and that must have been one of the factors on her mind when she married Harry. Another source claimed that Meghan always knew how to "shape people and situations" to her advantage and that fame had changed her. According to these sources, and the prince they once knew was lost.

But that's always been the case. Every time a man breaks away from what is considered conventional, their wives are blamed. Remember Yoko Ono, whose affair with John Lennon was seen as one of the factors that caused The Beatles to break up? Meghan Markle has been compared to Ono on multiple occasions.

But if you look at older interviews of Prince Harry, you'll recollect how the Prince, who seemingly has everything one could dream of, frequently expressed his unhappiness with fame and royal life. According to the Insider, Prince Harry had been planning "Megxit" long before he met his wife!

According to the new book, however, Meghan has been going all out to support Prince Harry during this transition phase. He allegedly has cabin fever, from staying holed up in a mansion in LA. And Meghan has apparently been trying to cheer him up and assure him that once things go back to normal, he will love it in LA.

It was Meghan and Harry's mutual decision to leave the royal family behind. Yet, ironically, their exit only had Meghan's name in it. And now, interestingly, it is up to Meghan to "support her husband" and "cheer him up" as they begin a new life in a foreign country.