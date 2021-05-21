Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Covid-19 Relief Centre in Mumbai to Mark Their Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will open a covid relief centre in Mumbai to fight India’s deadly second wave, to focus on the long-term needs of the local communities. The couple made the announcement on their third year wedding anniversary, may 19 and said Archewell Foundation plans to build a Community Relief Centre in collaboration with World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Mumbai.

“In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities," a statement read.

It further said, “Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India’s total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported."

This Community Relief Centre will be the third out of four centres that the organisation has committed to making in parts across the world, that have been affected by natural disasters. The other two centres are in the Commonwealth of Dominica and Puerto Rico.

The centre will be based in Mumbai, as the city houses a social enterprise called Myna Mahila, a community that focuses on women’s health and opportunities and has had the support of the former The Duchess of Sussex for long now.

“The purpose of these centres is to provide relief and resilience (as well as healing and strength) for the communities in which they’re based. During future crises, these centres can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens—or vaccination sites—and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families," Archwell’s note further read.

As the second wave of coronavirus ravages India, social enterprises from around the world are coming together to our in help. In another news, UK-based International humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid has been working relentlessly in India as it provides free of cost emergency medical services to patients of coronavirus. Recently, the organisation received a generous donation from internationally bestselling author JK Rowling for its covid-19 relief work.

Khalsa Aid tweeted the news and mentioned that the Harry Potter creator donated a six-figure grant to the organisation to boost their work in India. According to Sikh24, the grant was given as part of The Volant Charitable Trust’s Covid-19 Response Fund which has donated money in seven figures to international charities as well. Some of the charities that have received donations from JK Rowling include the British Red Cross, the Disasters Emergency Committee, United Way and Operation USA.

