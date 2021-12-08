Prince Harry Says People Leaving Joyless Jobs Should be Lauded, Sparks Online Debate

Prince Harry has sparked a debate on social media because of what he said in an interview with Fast Company. Harry, who is the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, a startup that provides mental health coaching, said in the interview that “a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad. In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change." The former British royal was talking about the Great Resignation that came along with the pandemic, and said that “many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated."

The remarks, however, did not sit well with a section of social media users who said that someone who has lived a life of privilege had no right to make such remarks. Take a look at a few of the comments here:

“So, multi millionaire Prince Harry who has never held down a proper job in his life and has never had to worry about paying bills says quitting jobs brings joy and it’s actually good for “self awareness” Couldn’t make it up, please someone, anyone, make it stop!"

“The person who lives in an £11million mansion, has millions in the bank, and no proper job, is advising us to: “quit our jobs if they don’t bring us joy" and says “leaving work is something to be celebrated." How would you know anything about work Prince Harry?!"

“Does he have any understanding of the fact that one in six Americans stay in jobs they would otherwise leave because of the associated health insurance?"

“Let’s be honest, Prince Harry’s latest stunt to grab attention by telling people to quit their job if they’re not happy, is incredibly irresponsible. I do hope young people don’t aspire to this entitled idiot."

There were a few tweets defending Prince Harry’s stance, too.

“Watching the right wing press melt down over Prince Harry quitting his job to find his own happiness & encouraging other people to do the same, says a LOT about how little they value mental health & well-being. Imagine being angry with people for not wanting to suffer."

“All Prince Harry said was that he admires people who choose to leave a job that is causing them poor mental health and the UK is doing somersaults."

Do you agree to what Prince Harry said?

