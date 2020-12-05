Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman While Shopping for One with Meghan

Prince Harry is one of the most-well recognized celebrities across the world. Well, almost. He was reportedly mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by an excited child while Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were also out shopping for their own tree for their mansion in Montecito, California.

The couple who recently stepped down from royal titles were out shopping in tents set up at Macy's parking lot in Santa Barbara, located around 12 kilometers from the ex-royal couple’s $14M mansion in California.

According to an employee at Big Dave's Christmas tree and pumpkin patch, James Almaguer, the shop was cleared for the couple but one family got missed. And they were still inside when Harry and Meghan arrived.

James shared on Twitter that their “stoked” little son went through the trees up to Harry and asked if he worked there, not knowing who he was. The hilarious mix-up is said to have occurred on Tuesday on December 1, reports The Daily Mail.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, will be spending their first Christmas in their new Californian mansion with their 18-month-year old son Archie and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Before they stepped down from their Royal positions, the Sussexes would spend every Christmas at the Queen's estate in Sandringham. Reports said Queen Elizabeth II might be disappointed not having Harry and her great-grandson Archie, whom she hasn't seen in a year, around this year for Christmas.

“Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree…It was anticlimactic, but a very, very interesting experience,” James tweeted.

James had nothing but nice things to say about the Sussexes. He said that they seemed like nice people and they liked the Christmas trees in their shop. “Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly,” he said.