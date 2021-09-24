Prince Harry's Bag Identifies Him as 'Archie's Papa' and It's Got Everyone Smiling

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York City to attend the Global Citizen event, which is just around the corner. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured coming out of the United Nations Plaza in the UN-headquartered city. The highly public journey of the couple is being eyed by the netizens closely on social media, and netizens did notice a very tiny yet adorable detail.

As Prince Harry was coming out of the building, he was pictured, on Thursday, with a suitcase tucked in his arm. The suitcase was a plain black one with one detail to personalise it. The bag had ‘Archie’s Papa,’ engraved in white, on it. It is evident that even though the proud dad couldn’t bring his two lovely kids to this New York tour, he made sure to keep his kid’s memento with him as the bag that says ‘Archie’s Papa.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proudly parenting Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6, 2019, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born this year on June 4. The New York visit is the first public appearance of the couple since the birth of their daughter Lilibet.

Here are a few cherry-picked reactions of the eagle-eyed social media users:

Start spreading the news, this is the cutest thing we've seen today: the engraving on Prince Harry's portfolio, "Archie's papa." 🥺📍New York (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/3hZQ8derwB— E! News (@enews) September 24, 2021

This brought such a huge smile to my face… "Archie's papa" 💘💘💘 pic.twitter.com/RvlRjS3QAc— Liv🍋 (@SkyJobs50) September 24, 2021

OMG 😭😭. Tell me you're Archie's papa without telling me you are pic.twitter.com/3Hl4ApyTDJ— lisa nesbeth🇯🇲🇮🇹 (@jamgirl007) September 24, 2021

"Archie's papa" "Lili's mom" their most important titles ✨✨— Célia 🍒 (@_MrsWanted) September 23, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to appear in the Global Citizen event, an event aimed at raising awareness about famine, vaccinations, and climate change, and are in New York to also meet some eminent people in the administration, including Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations.

According to reports, Prince and Meghan also visited the 9/11 Memorial and Freedom Tower on their journey.

