Prince Louis Being 'Grumpy' at Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations is a Whole Mood

A four-day-long series of extravagant events mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen in 2022, became the first British monarch to serve 70 years donning the crown. On June 3, the queen, along with the royal family members, made several appearances, including one at Buckingham Palace.

Amid the pomp and show for the monarch, there was one member of the royal family who stole the show and became the talking point on social media post the event. Prince Louis, the youngest son of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, went viral for his antics at the event.

Several candid shots surfaced on the internet showing the four-year-old prince making funny faces, including one where he is trying to shun the loud noise of the Royal Air Force jets during the flypast. Posts for his adorable and hilarious facial expressions became fodder for the trending section on social media.

Take a look:

Prince Louis’ expressions were absolutely priceless today😭💙 pic.twitter.com/LQ2SnJ4OjJ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

The Queen’s serene smile in contrast to Prince Louis’ expression is hilarious😭#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/flFqB6PLit — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis was definitely the star of the showing his full repotoire of facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour #TroopingTheColour #PlatinumJubilee #PrinceLouis #Royals pic.twitter.com/OHOVRTJl0V — Rookie (@royalfocus1) June 2, 2022

Guys, what’s your mood today based on the ‘PRINCE LOUIS MOOD SCALE’ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RhUYp7cKA6 — The BRF 👑 (@BRFguards) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis was also captured chatting with his great-grandmother, the Queen.

The Queen has a conversation with four-year-old Prince Louis.#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jFdXR3dCTU — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 2, 2022

Absolutely love this photo of the Queen chatting away to Prince Louis as Catherine and William watch on smiling🥰#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/wTPy4EBCT4 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

Multiple users highlighted how Prince Louis’s demeanour was very similar to Prince William’s when he was his son’s age.

“Like father like son,” wrote this user.

like father, like son 😂😂 Prince William in 1988/Prince Louis in 2022 pic.twitter.com/Tde8k4LWQM — Isa (@isaguor) June 2, 2022

Another comparison between moments of 1985 and 2022.

1985, Prince William: 'Look over there Zara!' 2022, Prince Louis: 'Look over there Lena!' Credit: tumblr, leonisandmurex pic.twitter.com/qMoO6Tn7cY — Isa (@isaguor) June 2, 2022

Here’s one where the queen is seen chatting with Prince William in one frame and Prince Louis in another.

The four-day celebration held from June 2 to June 5 will also include the queen, accompanied by the members of the royal family attending the Derby at Epsom Downs, followed by a platinum party at the palace on June 4.

On the final day, the big jubilee lunch will be organised, for which, reportedly 60 thousand people have registered in advance. The event will also make an attempt to make a world record for the longest street party to back garden BBQ.

