1-min read

Prince William Asked Japanese Children if They Had a Lot of 'Chinese Food'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 15, 2018, 6:27 PM IST
While we've all had that moment when we've muddled one thing for another and said it out loud, we try to bury it as just another embarrassing moment at the back of our mind.

Prince William had a similar slip-of-tongue moment recently. Except it appears that it may have been more than just a casual slip. And considering his royal status, distinctly harder to bury.

Attending an inauguration event for a Japanese cultural centre, The Duke of Cambridge asked Japanese schoolchildren learning chopstick skills if they had eaten “much Chinese food”.

While he realized his mistake and corrected himself, saying "Sorry, I mean Japanese food," it seems like an unsavory slip to make at an event for the promotion of a different culture.

One person on Twitter tried to explain how we all have these slip-of-tongue moments.





But Twitter was not pleased, and thought this was more than just the one casual slip we all have had.







Recently, British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, also had a very similar gaffe where he told a room full of Chinese people that his Chinese wife was 'Japanese.'
