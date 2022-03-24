Prince William, Kate Middleton's Jamaica Photos Criticised for Being 'Tone Deaf'

Prince William and Duchess Kate are on a tour of the British Caribbean colonies, as part of which the couple reached Jamaica on Tuesday. A photo of the Royal couple waving at Jamaican children through a wire mesh fence, and another of Kate posing next to a statue of Bob Marley, went viral and drew sharp criticism online for allegedly being “tone deaf". The couple’s visit was mired in controversy, with people protesting and calling for the UK to pay reparations for slavery, reports the Independent. Before Jamaica, they also saw anti-colonial protests in Belize. The protesters have raised the British royal family’s ties to slave trade in the Americas and the Caribbeans and urged the the future king and queen consort to issue an apology on behalf of the royal family. “Our African ancestors were forcibly removed from their home and suffered unparalleled atrocities in Africa to carry out forced labour to the benefit of the British Empire. Redress is well overdue," Jamaica’s youth and culture minister, Olivia “Babsy" Grange said last July while seeking ‘reparatory justice in all forms’.

Advertisement

The photos from Jamaica were criticised online widely, drawing ire for its “gaze" that seemed “tone deaf" to many and led others to think that no person of colour would have had a part to play in arranging for such a photo op.

Once upon a time William & Kate were presented as the modern face of the UK Royals & UK. Now they represent a Royal Family & UK in retreat. This photo captures the reality of 'Global Britain' with an image of Kate in Trench Town, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/JJ8SVpouKE— Gerry Hassan 🇺🇦 (@GerryHassan) March 23, 2022

Do Prince William and Kate employ even one person of colour in their PR depts and run the optics of such images below by them first?The photos of the royals being carried were taken on another tour a few years ago. Retweeted for clarification. pic.twitter.com/Pfn6hujCuQ — Malorie Blackman is away. (@malorieblackman) March 23, 2022

@RoyalFamily do you not have any black PR? Or just deluded? In 2022, What is this? https://t.co/iYF0dpbY1g— Tech Startup/Scaleups (@CarravagioPiece) March 23, 2022

I'm glad to see that I'm not alone in thinking William & Kate's 1950s style Caribbean tour is horrendously tone deaf. Honestly, who on earth a Colonial tour would look good amid a war and cost-of-living crisis?— nicola w (@nicwil75) March 22, 2022

All i have to say is : @TheCrownNetflix and @netflix i hope yall are taking notes … This tour deserves its own season. Yall better not skip any part of this. #Jamaica #Belize #CaribbeanTour #William #Kate pic.twitter.com/DUR2xuFXhu— Prince Max (@MrMaximilan) March 23, 2022

The Gaze… Da gaze and whad de duck! pic.twitter.com/dPVcUorYlr— Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) March 23, 2022

Some, however, pointed out that there was no malintent in the photos.

Can we insert some sense (and facts) into this fence photo in Trench Town?There was a fence around the football pitchPeople gathered to watch the match with @sterling7William and Kate went to say helloJust as they also said hello to crowds in the streetEnd of story. Move on pic.twitter.com/Zw8DXf9F7Z— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 23, 2022

When the pair commenced on the Jamaica tour, a report by Radio Jamaica News Online said that a coalition of 100 politicians, business leaders, academics, and doctors have signed a letter urging the pair to issue an apology.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.