Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Joint Portrait Unveiled For the First Time

Buckingham Palace on Thursday revealed the first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. This is the first time the future king and queen of England, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are depicted together in a painting. The artwork is done by the award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth. The portrait has been put on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in England’s Cambridge, which is their namesake region.

Yesterday, the Royal couple even visited Cambridge which made them the first visitors to witness the painting. But what grabbed all the attention was the Duchess, who while giving a sweet tribute to the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth, yet again followed her long styling tradition of repeating her sartorial choice, even for this official portrait.

Coming from the shelves of the Vampire’s Wife, Kate donned the familiar green dress that she wore during the couple’s March 2022 trip to Dublin, while Prince William can be seen standing by her side in a blue formal suit. Giving the old fit a new look in the official portrait were Kate’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings and a triple strand pearl bracelet. For those who don’t know, the glittering contemporary accessory belonged to Prince William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. While giving tribute to the Queen, the Duchess accessorised her dress with Your Majesty’s pearl pendant brooch. The Queen sported the accessory throughout her reign, she was even spotted wearing it during the events for her Silver Jubilee.

The pearl pendant brooch is very iconic, as, before the Queen, it belonged to Princess Augusta, Queen Mary’s grandmother, who passed it to Queen Mary, and then it was passed on to Queen Elizabeth. Coming back to the details of Kate’s favourite dress, the falconetti ensemble comes in an emerald green shade and features a round neckline. With three-fourth sleeves, midi-length hem, ruffled additions, and cinched waistline, the dress looked elegant. The Duchess completed her look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s classic Hangisi heels, which also matched the colour of her ensemble.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.