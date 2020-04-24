Prince William Makes Comedy Debut with Stephen Fry to Raise Funds for Coronavirus

In a bid to raise funds for the coronavirus crisis, England's Prince William recently made his debut in comedy acting. Appearing for a cameo on BBC's The Big Night In, William seemed to display a previously unknown knack for humour.

Appearing with his co-actor Stephen Fry, the Duke appeared as himself in a sketch of the popular show "Blackadder". The skit was inspired by the show which starred Rowan Atkinson along with Fry himself who reprised the memorable role of Lord Melchett from the show.

The skit was based on an initiative to raise funds for charity by Comic Relief in collaboration with "Children in Need".

According to a report in Evening Standard, William is a fan Blackadder and was keen to participate as an actor in the skit when approached.

In the sketch, William appears on a video call with Lord Melchett. During their delightful chat, William talks about the Royal Family, makes jokes about himself and even asked Melchett for suggestion on what next to watch on television.

The video has been going viral on social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook with many complimenting the Duke for his "natural" acting abilities and comic timing.