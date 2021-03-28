Prince William Named World's Sexiest Bald Man, Stanley Tucci Fans Think the Poll is Rigged

One of the top contenders for British throne Prince William has been declared as the sexiest bald man. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge was termed as “sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports and pages found through Google search, according to a report from The Sun. With this, the British royal has beat Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull and Michael Jordan. Apart from these, Vladimir Putin, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather and John Travolta also found a mention in the study. “There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita was quoted as saying.

But Prince William, who was recently under fire after Meghan Markel’s explosive interview, didn’t find many approvers on social media for his new title. On the other hand, Stanley Tucci fans aren’t very happy with the result and his name even began to trend on Twitter. “What did Stanley Tucci do to deserve this disrespect," one user tweeted as another added, “this is gross stanley tucci erasure," wrote one of the users.

Stanley Tucci I will avenge you https://t.co/GyGyyIbfdf— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 27, 2021

I love that Stanley Tucci is trending because someone claimed Prince William was the sexiest bald man. pic.twitter.com/xImcjmnar9— Toffee (@T_MECE) March 27, 2021

Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist? pic.twitter.com/hdWHHe5EYb— Aly ‍♀️ (@AlyGetReal) March 27, 2021

If you ever wondered whether these things were rigged…. Prince William has come off as a cad in recent weeks after the interview with Oprah, Duchess Meghan, and his brother with the perfectly coiffed red locks. Now all of a sudden, Stanley Tucci and The Rock don’t exist. https://t.co/3eyFNlqqA5 — April (@ReignOfApril) March 27, 2021

The Royal Family having Prince William named sexiest bald man when Stanley Tucci exists . World's most transparent PR move maybe… but they'd have to fight the Kardashians pic.twitter.com/1KVA9yr0Yx— Lady Tori's Society Papers (@TLinWonderland) March 27, 2021

this is gross stanley tucci erasure https://t.co/UYOPs7Tog2— izzie stevens hate account (@clxre_d) March 27, 2021

Other social media users found the ranking to be comical and poked fun at the list in other ways.

Earlier, William had come under social media fire after he said that the Royal family wasn’t racist. He had made the comment after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle had said how her unborn child’s skin colour was a matter of ‘concern’ in the palace. “We’re very much not a racist family,” William told reporters during a visit to a multi-racial school in a deprived area of east London. The relations between the two brothers have been strained lately, particularly after the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry had spoken to his elder brother William for days after the interview but the talks were “not productive", a friend of the couple had disclosed.

